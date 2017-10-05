Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars – Oct. 6, 2017

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Roseau River, as well as duck hunters on the Thief Lake and Roseau River WMAs. One hunter asked the CO if the duck the man had shot was a pintail. Upon inspection by CO Huener, the hunter was informed that he had shot a coot.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) attended a district meeting and answered multiple questions about the upcoming deer season. Area waterfowl hunters and archery deer hunters were checked.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) helped a neighboring officer investigate a shining complaint. Enforcement action was taken for taking waterfowl during closed hours, illegal transport of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, no federal waterfowl stamp, and no HIP certification.

CO Kyle Quittschreiber (Blackduck) reports time was spent on a hunter-harassment complaint and investigating illegal bear-hunting activity.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) checked waterfowl hunters and anglers through the week. Waterfowling reports have improved, with migrant ducks moving into the area.

CO Brian Holt (Bemidji) focused on small-game and waterfowl hunters. Time was spent monitoring recreational vehicle activity in the Bemidji area. CO Holt worked with another officer on a call about waterfowl hunters in a state game refuge, which resulted in enforcement action.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports checking fall anglers and waterfowl hunters. CO Vinton also patrolled for ATV compliance and took enforcement action for an ATVer operating on an state aquatic management area. CO Vinton also received a TIP call about someone hunting waterfowl on a state wildlife management area after the 4 p.m. closing. He made contact with the hunter and discovered he also was hunting with an unplugged shotgun.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) followed up on a complaint about a cow killed by wolves.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking waterfowl hunters, following up with hydro-jet complaints, and investigating TIP calls. Calls from the public included complaints about beavers, raccoons in garbage, and wolves near residences. The officer investigated TIP calls regarding late shooting for waterfowl, shoreline complaints, and shining. While on patrol, the officer came upon two trumpeter swans that had been shot and dumped in a ditch south of Hawley. If anyone has any information about these illegally taken swans, please contact TIP at (218) 326-8477.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) handled calls regarding nuisance sandhill cranes and beavers. CO Plautz is investigating waterfowl complaints.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) covered several trespassing calls related to waterfowl hunters accessing ponds and fields without permission. One youth hunter was bored and not having any luck, so he decided to shoot a sea gull that passed by. Time also was spent responding to a report about a duck hunter shooting late on a Grant County lake.

CO Tony Anderson (Morris) focused enforcement efforts on waterfowl hunters, fall angling activity, and AIS law compliance. COs Anderson and Baumbarger worked a waterfowl enforcement work crew in Stevens and Pope counties. A complaint from DNR Wildlife about birds contaminated by oil was investigated. Upon checking the area, CO Anderson was able to determine a pond had been contaminated with fuel following a spill. It was cleaned up and is being monitored. Deer-baiting complaints were received.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Paul Parthun (Lake George) investigated two separate waters and wetland violations and issued resource protection notices. He checked waterfowl hunters and small-game hunters and also worked with a local prosecutor on a pending jury trial and processed some evidence.

CO Chelsey Best (Remer) reports charges will be filed with the Cass County Attorney’s Office for a felon in possession of a firearm. Charges also will be filed with Aitkin County Attorney’s Office for an ATVer fleeing incident.

CO Duke Broughten (Longville) spent the week monitoring angling, boating, AIS, hunting, and ATVing activity. Anglers and hunters reported limited success this week. Enforcement action was taken for ATV passengers under 18 without helmets.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports a busy weekend with a youth firearms safety field day in which 40-plus kids completed required training. Grouse hunters and waterfowl hunters continue to have limited success.

CO John Slatinski (International Falls) reports the final weekend of harvest opportunity for lake sturgeon on the Rainy River brought many groups to the area camping on the banks of the river. Along with a neighboring officer, CO Slatinski investigated a TIP call about a possible fish overlimit. A presentation at a trapper education class was delivered, where, despite cold and wet weather, the students were eager to learn the information provided by the instructors.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) reports a walleye overlimit case was completed, with six individuals cited.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling, hunting, ATVing, and boating activity. Grouse hunting remains poor.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) took a number of beaver- and bear-related complaints this week. The high water this summer has increased beaver-related problems.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent time investigating two wetland violations and issued two resource protection notifications for the violations. A wetland restoration order also was served.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) reports an ATV operator was issued a citation for operating his ATV on the shoulder of Hwy. 169 between Mountain Iron and Buhl. The operator said he didn’t know he couldn’t drive his ATV there. A call from the Virginia police led to a young woman being cited for angling without a license. The angler said she thought she didn’t need a license because she was just “practice-angling”.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports better success during the week was reported by both hunters and anglers. Woodcock were migrating through, and one hunter with his limit commented that the woods were “dirty” with them.

CO Mary Manning (Grand Marais) took a number of nuisance-bear complaints, including one that resulted in the closure of a BWCAW campsite. The officer also assisted Cook County emergency responders with a boating accident in which the boater was thrown out of the boat, which was then making the “circle of death” on the lake. The man was lucky to be alive and unhurt, but later was seen operating a different boat and still not wearing a life jacket or having attached a motor cutoff lanyard. The lanyard would have saved responders several hours of response time had the man been wearing one earlier. CO Manning also responded to a report about a boater refusing inspection at an area access.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a TIP complaint, a solid waste complaint, and checked anglers, grouse hunters, and ATVers.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked small-game hunting and waterfowling activity during the week. CO Murray also assisted with classroom presentations for youth firearms and ATV safety classes.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked anglers, hunters, and ATV operators. He also issued permits for car-killed deer. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV on a public highway and importing the whole head of a cervidae into the state.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, worked a hunter harassment case, investigated wetland complaints, patrolled for OHV violations, and monitored waterfowling activity.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) helped with a firearms safety class this past week in Deer River. She and the DNR’s Glenn DelGuidice spoke to college students about the moose population in northeastern Minnesota.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) reports follow-up was completed on illegal bear-baiting activity. Enforcement action was taken for an unplugged shotgun, baiting bears with solid waste that wasn’t bio-degradable, and no small-game license in possession.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Nick Prachar (Brookston) reports time was spent working small-game, big-game, and waterfowl hunters. CO Prachar also reports working ATVing activity throughout the area.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) spent much of the week working area lakes for waterfowl hunters and anglers. Trespassing complaints were investigated, and complaints about motor vehicle use in closed areas were handled.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) continued to work grouse hunters throughout the week. The CO also continues to monitor a public waters complaint.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked angling, off-highway vehicle operators, and hunting enforcement during the week. CO Humphrey also checked anglers fishing for smallmouth bass on the St. Louis River. CO Humphrey received calls about a dead moose in the Cloquet area, and unlawful use of a motor in a wildlife management area. Lt. Speldrich assisted and enforcement action was taken.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) worked waterfowl shooting hours violations as well as small-game hunters. A permit was issued for a car-killed fisher, and several questions about the current hunting season were taken.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) spent time checking anglers on Lake Superior as the close of lake trout season nears. An investigation continues regarding a deer that was shot during the evening hours west of Brookston. Please contact the TIP hotline with any information

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Tim Collette (Crosslake) checked waterfowl and small-game hunters. Calls about possible waterfowl-hunting violations and illegal filling in public waters were investigated. The officer also worked with the county attorney on pending charges of gross misdemeanor and felony fleeing charges against two individuals who fled – one on foot and the other on an ATV – while being questioned about a possible stolen ATV and alcohol issues.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked waterfowl, small game, and feeding ban activity. Assistance was given to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department with a semi rollover, and time also was spent on a local radio station.

CO Sam Hunter (Park Rapids) checked waterfowl, small-game and deer hunters. CO Hunter also checked on hunters who had been reported to possibly be over their limits of ducks. The CO received information that people were driving around gates at a local wildlife management area.

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) checked several waterfowl hunters and handled a complaint about dogs chasing deer.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled for waterfowl hunters and ATVing activity. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations and the burning of prohibited materials.

CO Randy Posner (Brainerd) reports that he worked on fishing enforcement this past week. A complaint about a dock service provider transporting zebra mussels was investigated. The provider failed to decontaminate a barge and was found to have transported zebra mussels between lakes.

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) investigated big-game violations and received shooting complaints. CO Sullivan also contacted a camper in the Foothills State Forest who was advised that he was violating occupancy limitations.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked area lake activity, including a surge of fall fishing. A lot of docks and boats were getting removed for the season and were checked for aquatic vegetation before being taken down the road.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (Malmo) took a call regarding a party feeding deer in a wildlife feeding ban area. The matter was addressed and the party was warned

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated pubic waters violations, checked small-game hunters, and followed up on ongoing complaints.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued to work on bear-hunting cases and checked waterfowl hunters, anglers, and bowhunters. While on patrol midweek, dispatch reported that two individuals were observed burglarizing a cabin. The burglars ended up running into the woods as officers arrived on the scene. State Patrol, county, tribal, and DNR officers were able to surround the wooded area. One suspect attempted to hide in an enclosed deer stand, while the other tried to sneak his way through the woods. Both were apprehended as they eventually attempted to run through the perimeter of officers.

CO Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) patrolled area state forest and WMAs, checking waterfowl and small-game hunters. A complaint about shooting within 500 feet of a building was investigated.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) took multiple calls about hunter harassment confrontations on Rice and Skunk lakes during the waterfowl opener. Landowners were illegally harassing hunters who were legally accessing hunting areas – they were floating in a boat and were not on private land. A call about duck decoys left in public waters was taken, and calls about nuisance bears and questions about deer season were handled. CO Kuske stopped to check the burning permit at a new house construction site where the residents were burning a brush pile that included extra siding pieces, shingles, and plastic. The builder reported he had not read the permit to see what was legal to burn. He was issued a citation.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) reports a wetland impact was investigated, with the violation being addressed by county specialists.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Milaca) followed up on a littering and carcass-dumping complaints. CO Krauel also spent time following up on several big-game cases.

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked anglers and hunters, patrolled WMAs and county parks, checked areas for illegal baits, and took calls about injured birds.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) spent the week checking fishing activity and waterfowlers and deer hunters. Enforcement action was taken for hunting waterfowl past hunting hours, using lead shot while waterfowl hunting, unplugged shotguns, licensing violations, and keeping smallmouth bass during the catch-and-release season.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and archery hunters, and following up with complaints. CO Grewe and K9 Shelby attended a children’s festival at the state fairgrounds where K9 demonstrations were performed and talks were given on aquatic invasive species.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) assisted a visitor who was lost while in state park safely. He helped the person get back to his vehicle.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) had a busy week with the opening of the waterfowl-hunting season. Several groups of hunters were checked around northern Hennepin County.

CO Leah Weyandt (Mound) followed up on zebra mussel violations on Lake Minnetonka. CO Weyandt also checked waterfowl hunters. A call was received about an 8-point buck that was wandering through the populated areas of Brooklyn Center.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports a wetland violation was investigated. Also, a complaint about a turtle trap on a local lake was investigated.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) assisted a neighboring officer with a trespassing complaint and handled a nuisance-beaver issue.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week working area duck hunters. He also patrolled area WMAs for small-game hunters and bowhunters.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Redwood Falls) spent the week checking waterfowl hunters, fishermen, ATVers, and watercraft. Multiple boating violations were encountered, with enforcement action being taken. A trespass complaint also was investigated.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week checking waterfowl, turkey, small-game, and archery deer hunters. Time also was spent working fall fishing activity.

CO Ed Picht (Montevideo) reminds duck hunters to drain and clean their boats before leaving the landing.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) and his K9 assisted the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office in locating an individual believed to be out in a large waterfowl production area.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) reports an angling check resulted in the arrest of one angler for a felony drug warrant. Both parties angling also were cited for angling without licenses. A deer investigation resulted in charges being filed regarding the taking of deer without a license, the taking of deer with the aid of artificial light, untagged deer, failure to register deer, possession of a dangerous weapon, and multiple other charges.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on waterfowl hunting and fishing activity this week. Officer VanThuyne also fielded numerous calls about trespassing, wildlife management areas, animal-related complaints, and hunting regulations.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) attended an informational meeting about a within-the-city-limits archery hunt in Austin, where he provided information on regulations.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) spent the week checking anglers, boaters, and ATV operators. CO Ihnen also monitored public water accesses for AIS compliance.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) followed up on a complaint in which a personal watercraft was operated close enough to a dock to splash a person on the dock.

CO Trent Seamans (Rochester) worked an ATV trespass complaint area and encountered a suspicious truck covered in mud. The juveniles in the truck trespassed onto private property without receiving permission to go “mudding.” The truck sustained heavy damage to a wheel and needed to be towed from the area. The land manager believes that the juveniles learned a valuable lesson and cut them a break by not pressing charges.

CO Kylan Hill (Zumbrota) handled multiple trespass complaints involving ATVers, archery hunters, and small-game hunters throughout the week. Anglers were found using extra lines, and a few were found to be in possession of smallmouth bass out of season. One particular angler was found to be angling with three lines. The angler told CO Hill that although he has received two extra-line citations in the past, he still wanted to triple his odds. A landowner was contacted for a public waters violation on an area body of water.