Great Lakes youth archers, U.S. continue success at worlds

A trio of archers from the Great Lakes region led the U.S. compound cadet women’s and men’s teams into the finals in the World Archery Youth Championships in Rosario, Argentina.

The compound cadet women, led by Breanna Theodore, of Hibbing, Minn., and Sachiko Keane, of Staten Island, N.Y., earned a 215-212 quarterfinal victory over Australia and 217-204 semifinal win over India to secure a shot at championship gold. The U.S. compound cadet women’s team has won every world title since the event was added to the program in 2006.

On the compound cadet men’s side, after setting a new world record – by a whopping 49 points – the previous day, the U.S. team, led by Anthony Ferraro, of Scranton, Pa., earned a 226-219 victory over Denmark in the quarterfinals and a 231-220 win over Canada in the semis.

Also advancing to this weekend’s finals for the U.S. was the recurve cadet men’s team.

After falling in the semifinals, both the U.S. compound junior men’s and women’s teams rallied for victories to earn bronze medals.

Casey Kaufhold, of Lancaster, Pa., was among those knocked out in individual elimination matches.

For more information and results, go to www.worldarchery.org.