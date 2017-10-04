Wyoming hunters take dozen wolves over opener

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — The three-month-long wolf hunting season kicked off over the weekend, and a dozen wolves were legally harvested in the first 40 hours — more than a quarter of the total that can be killed in the state’s managed hunt area.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department carnivore manager Ken Mills attributed the considerable success to the opener falling on a weekend, winter weather pushing lots of sportsmen into the field, and that this is a species that may have lost its fear of man.

Mills says that the fact that it has been three years since the last wolf hunting season may have changed things in regard to the latter.

“There’s almost a whole new generation of wolves out there and they’re naive to human hunters,” he said.

Earlier this year, a court lifted federal protection for wolves in Wyoming. The same court denied delisting wolves in the Great Lakes states of Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.