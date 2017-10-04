Whitetails Unlimited, Wisconsin DNR team on apple tree project

Whitetails Unlimited recently partnered with the Wisconsin DNR to plant mini-apple orchards on various public hunting lands throughout Wisconsin.

Each mini-orchard will consist of eight to 12 apple trees. According to a Whitetails Unlimited news release, the project will not only create an additional food source for white-tailed deer, but also generate additional deer hunting opportunities for hunters utilizing these public hunting grounds.

Certain measures have been taken to prevent the destruction of the trees by area wildlife before the trees reach fruit bearing potential. Each tree will be fenced to prevent deer browsing. Wire mesh will also be installed at each tree’s base to deter mice and voles from girdling bark.

In the northern part of the state, crabapple trees will be planted where bears are more prevalent.

According to the release, Whitetails Unlimited has contributed $8,300, with the potential to commit an additional $10,000 through the duration of the program. Over 500 orchard sites are expected to be in place upon completion.