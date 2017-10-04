Seasonal releases put nearly 6,000 lake sturgeon into Michigan waters

(Michigan DNR)

The Michigan DNR and several partners released nearly 6,000 juvenile lake sturgeon into various public waters across the state this summer and fall in an effort to rehabilitate this culturally significant fish species, the DNR said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The table below shows which agencies stocked fish, how many were stocked, and the date and location of each stocking effort.

Agencies Number of Stocked Fish Date Stocked Location Stocked Michigan DNR & Michigan State University 549 Aug. 19 Black Lake (Cheboygan County) Michigan DNR & Michigan State University 2,261 May 26 Lower Black River (Cheboygan County) Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians 601 Sept. 7 Burt Lake/Sturgeon River (Cheboygan County) Michigan DNR & Michigan State University 740 Sept. 19 Mullet Lake (Cheboygan County) Michigan DNR 302 Sept. 8 Cedar River (Menominee County) Michigan DNR, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Gun Lake Tribe 2 July 25 Kalamazoo River (Allegan County) Michigan DNR 72 Sept. 11 Whitefish River (Delta County) Michigan DNR & U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service 1,261 Sept. 19 Ontonagon River (Ontonagon County) Michigan DNR & Michigan State University 193 Aug. 21 Tittabawassee River (Midland County) Total Lake Sturgeon Stocked: 5,981

Juvenile lake sturgeon were collected from the wild during April and May and reared in streamside facilities until they were large enough to tag. Most fish were tagged prior to being released into their respective rivers to allow future evaluations of stocked fish.

The lake sturgeon is on the Threatened Species list in Michigan, and these annual stocking efforts are critical to restoring the state’s lake sturgeon population, the DNR said in the release. Partners include the DNR, the Black Lake chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow, the Kalamazoo River chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish band of Pottawatomi Indians, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Michigan State University, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

For more information about lake sturgeon, visit michigan.gov/sturgeon.