Great Lakes youth archers find early success at world championships

Archers from the Great Lakes region made their mark early in the World Archery Youth Championships.

More than 500 of the world’s top youth archers from 65 countries are competing in the week-long championships, being held in Rosario, Argentina.

Standing out for the U.S. in qualifying was the compound cadet women’s team, which has won every world title since the team event was added to the program in 2006. The team, led by Breanna Theodore of Hibbing, Minn., and Sachiko Keane of Staten Island, N.Y., scored a record 2,045, 12 points clear the rest of the competition. Individually, Keane and Theodore were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Keane and Dane Johnson of Laotto, Ind., were ranked second in the mixed competition.

On the men’s side, Anthony Ferraro of Scranton, Pa., qualified 12th at 687 to put the men’s team solidly in first. The highest-ranking team by 11 points, the U.S.’s 2,087 easily bested the previous record of 2,038.

In recurve junior men, Alex Bourdage of Rosemount, Minn., led the way for the U.S. at 49th. The team was 17th – one spot short of qualifying. And in the primary elimination round, Bourdage fell 6-2 to a Kazakhstan archer.

In the mixed competition, Bourdage and Anna Miscione of Ramona, Calif., were 20th, also falling just short of the top 16 needed to continue in the competition.

For results and more on the championships, go to www.worldarchery.org.