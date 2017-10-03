Yellowstone bison numbers down from last year

Associated Press
Share This:

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park biologists say bison numbers are down from last year after its largest cull in nearly a decade.

Parks spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in an email that biologists’ surveys counted about 4,800 bison that live in the park, 700 less than last year.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports state, federal and tribal government agencies are working to lower to the bison population at the park down to 3,000. More 1,200 were killed earlier this year through hunting and ship-to-slaughter operations.

Officials say a population report will be released later than usual because counts were not completed until August. Shafer says a full report should be out in a few days.

Related Post

Large grizzly euthanized after cattle depredation ...
Zebra mussels found in Iowa’s Big Spirit Lak...
Mission Crossbows, SUB-1: A new brand identity, cr...
Wisconsin Outdoor News’ Kristen Monroe at Wo...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *