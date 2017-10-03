Mission Crossbows, SUB-1: A new brand identity, crossbow platform

Staff and News Reports
Share This:

Mission by Mathews has announced the formation of Mission Crossbows, which according to the company will have a new brand identity separate from Mission Archery. Also according to the company, with the rebrand comes the introduction of a new crossbow platform – the SUB-1. 

According to the company, CEO and Chief Engineer Matt McPherson and his engineering team set out to improve crossbows in every category – accuracy, ease of use, stealth, maneuverability, and fit and feel. Each component was scrutinized, resulting in over 24 patents/patents pending for the new SUB-1, the company said.

Consistently delivering groups less than 1 inch at 100 yards, the company said that the SUB-1 also features an innovative trigger system that has the ability to safely de-cock without firing a bolt or disengaging the trigger.

For more information, go to missioncrossbows.com.

Related Post

Yellowstone bison numbers down from last year
Large grizzly euthanized after cattle depredation ...
Zebra mussels found in Iowa’s Big Spirit Lak...
Wisconsin Outdoor News’ Kristen Monroe at Wo...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *