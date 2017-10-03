More than 700 acres of elk habitat added in Pennsylvania

MISSOULA, Mont. – An additional 766 acres of Pennsylvania elk habitat is now permanently protected and opened to public access following efforts by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and a donor, the RMEF said in a release.

Located in Centre County, the project extends the western unit of State Game Lands 100 to the north along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. It expands that unit to 5,272 acres in size and improves access to it while expanding the overall size of the two State Game Lands 100 units to a combined 21,069 acres.

The property’s habitat includes oak and pine woodlands, meadows, grassland and key riparian habitat along 1.24 miles of the river. It is home to elk, whitetail deer, black bears, turkey, grouse and other bird and animal life.

Since 1991, RMEF and its partners have completed 424 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Pennsylvania with a combined value of more than $24.9 million, the RMEF said, adding that these projects conserved or enhanced 26,874 acres of habitat and opened or secured public access to 9,312 acres.