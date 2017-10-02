Wisconsin Outdoor News’ Kristen Monroe at World Match Fishing Tournament in Hungary (video)

Every 10 seconds for four hours each day of the World Match Fishing Tournament – held last month in Hungary – Kristen Monroe tossed a pinch of ground bait with her left hand while setting the reel-less “whip” rod with her right hand to hook “bleak,” a very small European forage fish that is often used for bait when fishing for larger game fish. Consistency in tossing the ground bait was important to bring schools of bleak in front of her. She managed to use the entire bucket of bait each day.

Mixed in the ground bait were “jokers” (larvae). What, you don’t know what jokers are? Click here for a video to learn more.

Monroe’s main coach, Szendi Gabor, who goes by Bumba, spoke very little English, but was able to teach Monroe well enough to triple her weight in fish by the end of the week. He is famous in Hungary for his fishing skills and helped tremendously. Attila Ugh, head coach for Team USA, and Mike McNett, the team captain, spent countless hours helping the entire team.

At the competition, Team England and Team USA members bonded almost immediately. In fact, both teams extended invitations to the other to fish in their home countries.