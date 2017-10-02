Grizzly attacks men hunting black bears in Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana wildlife authorities say a man shot and killed a grizzly bear after it ran out of some brush and bit his adult son’s arm.

The father and son were hunting black bears near the Hungry Horse Reservoir when the bear attacked.

Authorities say the men didn’t see the bear until it was about 12 feet away. The father shot the bear while it had his son by the arm, and then shot it two more times as it released itself and turned toward the father.

Authorities found the female bear dead the next day in the area of the attack. She was about 12 years old and 250 pounds and in good condition.