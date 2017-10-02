Dedication of WMA part of Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

(Minnesota DNR)

The public is invited to attend the dedication of Minnesota’s newest public hunting land, the James Meger Memorial Wildlife Management Area, near Marshall, at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, as part of the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

The ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Minnesota DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr, among other local leaders.

The James Meger Memorial WMA was made possible by Pheasants Forever and more than a dozen other conservation groups and large donors, the DNR said in a news release Monday, Oct. 2.

The new WMA honors the late James Meger, who was from the Marshall area and a renowned wildlife artist. His artwork raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for wildlife habitat as well as conservation groups, the release said.

The new WMA is located 4 miles north of Taunton in Yellow Medicine County, or about 22 miles northwest of Marshall.

The dedication is part of the 2017 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Dayton leads the weekend festivities, which feature many hunting, recreational and travel opportunities the Marshall area has to offer visitors, the release said. More information and updates on the event can be found at exploreminnesota.com/mngpho.