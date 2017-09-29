Wolf hunting begins again in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.

Wyoming’s wolf hunting season opens Sunday and runs through Dec. 31. It is confined to 12 trophy game hunt areas in the northwest part of the state.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has set a quota of 44 wolves to be taken.

Wolf hunting continues to be prohibited in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, the National Elk Refuge near Jackson and on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Outside those areas and the trophy game hunt area, wolves are considered predators and can be shot on sight as long as the kill is reported.

Earlier this year, a court lifted federal protection for wolves in Wyoming. (The same court denied delisting wolves in the Great Lakes states of Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.) Nearby, Montana and Idaho already have established wolf hunting seasons.