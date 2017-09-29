In upstate New York, rabid deer attacks man, hooking his face with antlers

TROY, N.Y. — A man says he was attacked by a rabid deer in upstate New York, and it nearly stabbed him in the eye with its antlers.

Tony Remillard, 34, of Troy, was in his backyard earlier this week when the 10-point buck jumped his fence and attacked him. The Albany Times-Union reports the encounter left Remillard with a black eye and a facial gash that required eight stitches to close.

Remillard says he’s grateful the blow from the deer’s antlers wasn’t higher, as it would have punctured his eye.

Remillard says he was able escape when a neighbor drove up. The deer also ran off and was later found dead by a state Department of Environment and Conservation officer.

A DEC spokesman says the deer carcass tested positive for rabies.