Ohio artist fares well in federal Duck Stamp competition

Christine Clayton, left, with her third-place Duck Stamp entry. On the right is winner Bob Hautman of the famed Hautman wildlife artist family.

By the time she was 8 years old and scratching out pencil drawings, Christine Clayton knew she wanted to be a wildlife artist, painting pictures of deer, turkey, and waterfowl.

It is the last category – ducks – in which the 23-year-old from Sidney, Ohio, has made her mark. Clayton recently took third place in the federal Duck Stamp competition with an oil painting of a blue-wing teal.

“It was a day of real excitement,” her father, Matt, said of the competition put on by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Third place in the federal (competition) is a big deal.”

Winning such competitions is nothing new for Christine Clayton. She won the junior federal Duck Stamp contest when she was 17 and also took first place in the Ohio Wetland Stamp competition in 2015.

For the full story on Christine’s showing in the federal competition and her career in general, pick up a copy of the Oct. 13 print edition of Ohio Outdoor News.