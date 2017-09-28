Rushford’s Michael Sieve wins Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp contest

Michael Sieve's winning entry. (Minnesota DNR)

Rushford artist Michael Sieve won the Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp contest.

The painting was selected by judges from among 15 submissions for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota DNR.

Sieve is a first-time winner of the pheasant stamp contest and his painting will be featured on the 2018 pheasant habitat stamp.

The pheasant stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and is required for pheasant hunters ages 18 to 64. For an extra 75 cents, purchasers can receive the validation as well as the pictorial stamp in the mail. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to pheasant habitat management and protection.

Seven entries advanced as finalists and were selected Sept. 21 at DNR headquarters in St. Paul. Other finalists were Thomas Miller, second place; and Edward DuRose, third place.

The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work. The 2018 pheasant stamp will be available for sale in March.