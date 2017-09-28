Pennsylvania opening additional state forest roads for hunting, outdoors activities

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday, Sept. 28 that hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts heading into Pennsylvania’s state-owned woodlands this autumn will find additional roads open in 18 of the 20 state forest districts.

According to agency secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, “The Bureau of Forestry is opening more than 540 miles of state forest roads normally open only for administrative use.”

More than 3,000 miles of state forest roadways will be open during the statewide archery deer season, which opens Saturday, Sept. 30, and closes Saturday, Nov. 11. They will continue to stay open through other hunting seasons continuing into January 2018.

With the hunter in mind, DCNR continues to update a new interactive map of state forestlands across Pennsylvania that offers details on newly opened roads, timber harvesting activity, forestry office contact numbers and more.

Hunters traveling to some north central areas of the state are reminded some hunting areas and travel routes may be impacted by Marcellus Shale-related activities. Some state forest roads may be temporarily closed during drilling operations or other peak periods of heavy use to reduce potential safety hazards.

Some state forest roads only will be opened for the second week of the traditional rifle season because they cannot withstand the expected heavy traffic of the first week of that season. Two- or three-month-long openings will be in effect only where there is minimal threat of damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.

The new interactive state forest map can be viewed by clicking here.