In Pennsylvania, free CWD tests for DMA-harvested deer

Those hunting deer within the state’s Disease Management Areas (DMAs) will have the opportunity to have their deer tested – free of charge – for chronic wasting disease (CWD), and at the same time help the Game Commission fight the disease.

The Game Commission is installing large metal bins at 26 locations for the collection of harvested deer heads within DMA 2 and DMA 3. The bins keep contents secure and will be checked and emptied every other day through the deer-hunting seasons.

All deer heads retrieved from the bins will be tested for CWD, and the hunters who submitted them will be notified of the results, likely within two weeks of drop-off.

This initiative not only will benefit the hunter by identifying deer that shouldn’t be consumed, it will help the Game Commission assess and monitor progress of the disease and the effectiveness of future management actions, the Commission said in a news release Thursday, Sept. 28.

“CWD is an increasing threat to Pennsylvania’s deer and elk, and our hunting tradition,” said Wayne Laroche, Game Commission Special Assistant for CWD Response. “So far this year, the number of CWD-positive deer detected in DMA 2 has increased at a faster rate, the first free-ranging CWD-positive deer has been found within DMA 3, and three new deer farms have turned up positive within DMA 2.

“Still, prevalence of the disease in Pennsylvania is low,” Laroche said. “There’s still a chance to minimize the disease’s impacts on wild deer. And it’s a win-win scenario for the hunters who bring the heads of their harvested deer to a collection bin. Not only do they help protect wild deer against the disease’s spread, if they shoot a diseased animal, they’ll know about it and can discard the meat.”

Collection bins will be placed within both DMA 2 and DMA 3 by the second week in October. Until the bins are available to use, blue, head-collection barrels have been placed for temporary use at all established collection sites.

The exact locations of all collection sites is available on the Chronic Wasting Disease page at www.pgc.pa.gov. The page can be accessed through a link under “Quick Clicks” on the left side of the homepage. And those who purchased Deer Management Assistance Program Permits for Units 2874 and 2875 within DMA 2 and Unit 3045 within DMA 3 have been mailed a letter with the locations.

The permanent bins are white in color and clearly are marked for the collection of deer heads.

The bins are for the collection of deer heads only, and all heads submitted for testing must be lawfully tagged, with the harvest tag legibly completed and attached to the deer’s ear. The information on the tag is needed in order to notify the hunter with test results.

Because the collection bins are secure and will be emptied regularly, hunters can feel comfortable in leaving the tag attached to the ear – a legal requirement for all deer harvests.

All heads deposited in collection bins should be placed in a plastic bag and tied shut. This will help ensure the tag remains with the head, which is important for test-notification purposes. The head can be bagged before being brought to the bin, or hunters can use the bags provided at bins.

The skulls and antlers from heads submitted for testing will not be returned. Hunters who harvest antlered deer within a DMA may remove the antlers before depositing the head.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans encouraged all hunters who harvest deer within a DMA to deposit the heads of those deer inside one of the bins.

Other than taking a deer head to a lab for testing, dropping it in a collection bin is the only way to ensure a deer is tested for CWD, Burhans said. While Game Commission staff performs CWD tests on a sample of the deer brought to meat processors statewide, not every deer brought to a processor is tested. But every deer brought to a bin that can be tested, will be tested, and each hunter will be notified of the test results, he said.