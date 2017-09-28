Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars – Sept. 29, 2017

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

• While on patrol during the 2016 deer gun season, state wildlife officer Maurice Irish, assigned to Delaware County, made contact with a deer hunter who was on his way in for lunch after an unsuccessful morning. The man handed officer Irish his hunting license and two unfilled deer permits. During the conversation, the man told officer Irish that he had been having a slow year, only killing one deer so far. He went on to say he killed four deer the year before. Game check records indicated the man had not checked in any deer during the 2016 season and had checked only two deer during the 2015 season. After further investigation, the man admitted to killing a total of three deer over two seasons that he failed to check in. He appeared in Delaware Municipal Court and was ordered to pay several hundred dollars in fines and court costs.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

• During the summer of 2017, Lake Erie wildlife investigators Kevin Good and Cody Klima were patrolling Lake Erie north of Kelley’s Island when they spotted two anglers fishing for walleyes near the northern tip of the island. The investigators contacted the anglers on board and requested to see the fish that the anglers had caught. After measuring the fish, investigator Good discovered that all five walleyes the anglers had on board were less than 15 inches. Additionally, investigator Klima noticed a bag of fish fillets on the bottom of the cooler. Upon a further inspection, it was apparent that the walleye fillets were from walleyes that were also less than 15 inches. The investigators seized the undersized walleyes and the fillets and issued summonses to both anglers for possession of fillets on Lake Erie and for possession of undersized walleyes.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

• State wildlife officer Jason Warren, assigned to Ashtabula County, was contacted by Arizona Game and Fish Department concerning an Ashtabula County resident who had been charged with numerous violations concerning the illegal taking of mule deer and javelina, a medium-sized animal that looks similar to a feral pig. Further investigation revealed that the subject had also committed several violations while hunting in Ohio. Officer Warren charged the individual with three counts of failing to check a deer and one count of providing false information while checking a deer. The individual appeared in Ashtabula Eastern County Court, was found guilty, and ordered to pay $1,085 in fines and court costs. Proceedings in Arizona resulted in the subject being convicted of nine charges related to the illegal taking of mule deer and javelina. The subject was fined $7,917, ordered to pay restitution for the illegally taken wildlife, and his hunting and fishing privileges were revoked for life. Because Ohio and Arizona are members of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact, the man’s hunting and fishing privileges were revoked for life in Ohio as well as 46 other member states.

• State wildlife officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, was patrolling a popular fishing area on North Reservoir in Summit County when he observed an individual along the shoreline reach into a large cooler, remove pieces of aluminum foil, and throw them on the ground. Officer Brown contacted the man in the parking lot as he was leaving and asked to check the contents of the cooler. Inside he discovered a plastic bowl full of fish fillets. Further investigation revealed that the man had filleted the fish on the shore of North Reservoir and threw the carcasses in the water behind him. The man was charged with stream litter for both the foil and the fish carcasses.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

• In the spring of 2016 state wildlife officer Allen Patton, assigned to Athens County, received information that trash from methamphetamine production was being discarded on Poston Wildlife Area. Officer Patton and state wildlife investigator Heath Horn installed remote surveillance equipment and began monitoring the area. Approximately 30 contacts were made on violations committed during the summer. In all, officers filed 13 charges for driving off designated roadways, as well as other charges.