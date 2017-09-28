Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Sept. 29, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 13: Holmes County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds, Millersburg. For more info call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700.

Oct. 14: Erie County, North Coast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 83, Sandusky. For more info call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985.

Oct. 20: Deer Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Skyland Pines, Canton. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

Oct. 21: Mid-Ohio Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Smoke Event Center, Whipple. For more info call Jon Wentz, 740-373-3334.

Oct. 21: Williams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Williams Co. Veterans Memorial Building, Montpelier. For more info call Jason Cisneros, 419-799-9557.

Oct. 27: Magic City WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Barberton. For more info call Doug DeHarpart, 330-472-2361.

Oct. 28: Big Walnut Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, Marengo. For more info call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

Oct. 28: Jefferson Conservation Club, 5:30 p.m., Saybrook Banquet Centre. For more info call Dave Baird, 440-812-5837.

Nov. 11: Scioto County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., SOMC Friends Center, Portsmouth. For more info call Jerry Drake, 740-935-1308.

Nov. 16: Southwest Cuyahoga WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, North Royalton. For more info call Tony Perillo, 440-669-3175.

Nov. 18: Muskingum Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grotto Prophet’s Park, Zanesville. For more info call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075.

Nov. 24: Ashtabula County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Ashtabula Co. Fairgrounds Expo Building, Jefferson. For more info call Dale Sunderlin, 440-466-2223.

Special Events.

Oct. 28: ACWCL Solon Sportsman & ODNR Youth Pheasant Hunt, For more info call John Kucera, 440-428-9647.

Shooting/Archery

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Rd., Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

* * *

Lenape Trails Sportsmens Clubs, Schedule. For more info call 330-695-9826.

Sept. 29, Oct. 13, 27, Nov. 10, 24, Dec. 8, 22: Trap Shoot Schedule, 6 p.m.

Education/Seminars.

Oct. 7-8: Gallia County Conservation Club Hunter Ed Class, noon-6 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Season Dates.

Oct. 14: Ruffed grouse season opens.

Oct. 14: Fall wild turkey season opens.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.