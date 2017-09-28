Fisheries survey work paints clearer picture of Michigan’s Paint Creek (video)

The Michigan DNR recently concluded a mark-and-recapture fisheries survey on Paint Creek in Oakland County to better understand the waterbody’s brown trout population.

The DNR manages a portion of Paint Creek, downstream from Lake Orion, as a high-quality brown trout stream – as evidenced by its inclusion in the department’s Trout Trails online application.

The recent survey, conducted late this summer, used electrofishing to generate population estimates at certain spots along the stream. On average, 130 brown trout were found per mile in the upper portions of Paint Creek (upstream of Gunn Road) and 400 brown trout per mile in the lower portions (downstream of Gunn Road). The lower portion of the stream is slightly wider and provides a little more available habitat.

Steelhead also were found during the survey, having made their way into Paint Creek from the Clinton River. Roughly 27,000 steelhead are stocked annually by the DNR into the Clinton River downstream of Yates Dam.

The section from Gunn Road upstream to the Lake Orion Dam and the section from Tienken Road downstream to the Clinton River are regulated as a Type 1 trout stream. The section between Gunn Road and Tienken Road is managed with gear-restricted regulations (artificial lures only, daily possession limit of two trout and a minimum size limit of 14 inches for all trout).

The season closes Saturday, Sept. 30.