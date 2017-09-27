‘Their’ tactics work on ‘our’ lakes

Watching Bassmaster Elite Series pro Edwin Evers attack Minnesota’s Gull Lake offered an interesting lesson in approaching a new body of water and using the lures and techniques with which you’re most comfortable. (Photo courtesy of Joe Albert)

In advance of the Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship on Lake Mille Lacs earlier this month, I had the opportunity to spend a little time on Gull Lake with Elite Series pro Edwin Evers, of Oklahoma, who was putting on his annual Healing Heroes in Action event. It was a cool deal in which three Purple Heart recipients spent the day fishing with an Elite Series pro (in addition to Evers, Texas pro Todd Faircloth and California pro Ish Monroe attended).

Anyone who reads my stuff on a semi-regular basis knows I’ve got a soft spot for bass-fishing tournaments, so in addition to writing about Evers’ event, I was excited to just sit back and watch him attack Gull Lake, a body of water on which his only experience amounted to an hour or two the day before.

Evers, who won the 2016 Bassmaster Classic, began the day by throwing a topwater frog into a prominent reed bed. When there were no takers after a few minutes, he moved into deeper water and began flipping a plastic creature bait with a heavy weight, making dozens upon dozens of short flips into submerged vegetation. Then it was off to a series of docks, and then a small bay. Not long after that, he was back to where he started, working the reeds again before moving out to the submerged vegetation.

By the end of the event, Evers and his veteran partner had five bass in the livewell that weighed in excess of 15 pounds. Not too bad for going out and pretty much just winging it.

After watching Evers fish, and keeping in mind that his livelihood depends on his ability to catch bass, I took away a few things: