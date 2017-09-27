NSSF launches Hunting Works for Illinois

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, has announced that a new Hunting Works For America chapter has been established in Illinois.

Hunting Works For Illinois joins other Midwestern states in the program, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. All told, the Hunting Works For America program now includes 16 states in every region of the continental United States.

Hunting Works For Illinois is the second Hunting Works For America chapter to launch in 2017. Hunting Works For New York launched two weeks ago. The Illinois chapter already has more than 50 partner organizations and will be recruiting many more in the weeks and months to come, according to an NSSF news release.

Hunting Works For America brings a broad range of stakeholders together to educate the public, elected officials and the media about the importance of hunting, the news release said. Shooting sports organizations, conservation groups, businesses and other non-traditional hunting entities such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus and other trade associations, form the various state chapters. The varied partner groups all share an interest in the economic impact of hunting.

Taxes, fees and surcharges that hunters pay when they purchase licenses, tags and equipment fund Illinois’ conservation efforts, which benefit game and non-game species as well as anyone who enjoys the outdoors, according to the news release.

Hunting Works For Illinois launched with a press conference at the State Capitol in Springfield and is co-chaired by Mark Denzler, COO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association; Peter Skosey, director of state government affairs with BNSF Railway; Bill Fleishli, senior executive vice president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association; Brittany Henry, executive director of the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

Initially, Hunting Works For America launched in 2010 with just three states, Hunting Works For Arizona, Hunting Works For Minnesota and Hunting Works For North Dakota. Since then, the program has grown, adding chapters in Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Maine, Wisconsin, Michigan, Alabama, New York and now Illinois. All totaled, the Hunting Works For America program now represents more than 2,600 businesses, organizations and associations representing tens of thousands of stakeholders, according to the news release.

Becoming a member of Hunting Works For Illinois is free of charge. Interested organizations should visit www.huningHuntingWorksForIL.com to learn more about how to become a partner and about the program.

— National Shooting Sports Foundation