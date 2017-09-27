Expanded deer hunting opportunities for Ohio bowhunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Approximately 1,200 acres previously closed to hunting will be available to bowhunters as part of controlled hunts at Deer Creek, Malabar Farm, and Maumee Bay state parks, according to the Ohio DNR.

Hunters must be present at the drawing location they are interested in hunting. All three drawings will occur at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and all hunts are archery-only.

Hunters must possess a valid 2017-18 hunting license and a valid deer permit in order to enter the drawings. Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be assigned a location to hunt in the state park.

Selected hunters will be eligible to hunt their assigned location from Nov. 14-Dec. 17. Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; the partner is not required to attend the drawing, but the partner must be named prior to the start of the hunt on Nov. 14.

Drawing locations: