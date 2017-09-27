DNR: New survey reflects importance of Minnesota’s wildlife management areas

A new survey indicates that 86 percent of wildlife management area (WMA) users support on-going acquisition of public lands that provide wildlife habitat and access to hunters, wildlife watchers and countless others, the Minnesota DNR said in a news release Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to the release, this is the most extensive analysis ever of WMA users. The DNR will use the input when making future WMA acquisition and management decisions, the agency said.

Across the state, there are more than 1,400 WMAs, totaling 1.3 million acres, that are part of Minnesota’s outdoor recreation system. The WMAs are established to protect lands and waters that have a high potential for wildlife production, public hunting, trapping, fishing, and other compatible recreational uses, the DNR said.

The DNR is scheduled to discuss the results during a teleconference on Thursday, Sept. 28 – two days before National Public Lands Day is celebrated. The day is designed to encourage visitation and appreciation for the nation’s public lands, and to encourage volunteerism to help improve them, according to the DNR release.