Grilled Asian Pheasant & Pineapple Kabobs

A RECIPE BY DANIELLE PREWETT

From the Chef: I have always found that wild game pairs really well with fruity flavors, and this Pheasant and Pineapple Kabob recipe is the perfect combination of both savory and sweet. The marinade has a bit of a Hawaiian flare to it from the pineapples and a little bit of heat from the chili sauce. One important fact you should know about pineapples is that they contain natural enzymes called Bromelain which is responsible for breaking down protein. Pineapples works wonders when marinating tough cuts of meat, however, don’t be tempted to over-do it because your meat will turn into mush! Be sure to reserve some of the marinade for serving on top of grilled veggies, rice, or in lettuce wraps.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 pheasant breasts or 16 pheasant tenderloins

1 cup of fresh pineapple, chopped into 1″ cubes

1 red bell pepper, chopped into 1″ squares

2 green onions, sliced

Fresh cilantro sprigs for garnish

Skewers (Hint: If using wooden skewers, soak skewers in water for a half hour before loading with ingredients.)

Marinade (Makes 1½ cups of Marinade)

2 T. fresh minced ginger

½ C. fresh pineapple juice

½ C. soy sauce

2 T. rice wine vinegar

¼ C. honey

3 T. chili paste (Try Sambal Oelek )

2 t. toasted sesame seed oil

¼ C. grapeseed oil

Directions

Marinade

Make the marinade by mixing the ginger, pineapple juice, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey and chili paste together in a bowl. Slowly drizzle in the oils and whisk until emulsified. Set the marinade aside.

Kabobs

If using pheasant breasts, slice into 1″ cubes and place into a large bowl (you can leave the tenderloins whole). Add the pineapple chunks and red bell peppers to the bowl and cover with about 1 cup of the marinade, reserving ½ cup for serving. Mix and allow it to marinate for about 30 minutes or up to an hour. Fire up the grill to medium high heat and place the pheasant, pineapple and peppers onto skewers. Grill, flipping occasionally, for about 8 -10 minutes or until fully cooked. Serve the Pheasant & Pineapple Kabobs over rice or with other grilled veggies along with the reserved marinade, sliced green onions, and cilantro.

(Note: The reserved 1/2 cup of marinade is optional to serve on top of pheasant skewers and veggies, rice, etc. If not used it should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and should last for a few days.)

About The Chef: Danielle is the author of the blog, Wild + Whole, whose main focus is to share healthy recipes for wild game, as well as inspire others to live off the land. When she is not in the kitchen, you can find her in the field with her favorite hunting buddies, a Golden Retriever and Deutsch Drahthaar. Find more on Danielle – click here.