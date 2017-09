Pair of albino deer spotted near Fort Atkinson

(Photo by Jim Nandory)

Wisconsin Outdoor News reader Jim Nandory captured this photo of two white deer on Sept. 15 while traveling just east of Fort Atkinson.

He saw the fawn first and stopped to watch it. The fawn kept looking back across the small field.

Eventually, the white doe entered the field and slowly walked to its fawn. Nandory watched the two white deer for about 10 minutes.