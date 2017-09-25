Fall is trout-stocking time in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the agency said in a news release.

These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter, according to the release. The stockings began Sept. 19 with 1,000 trout put in Elm Creek east of Red Cloud. The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length.

A tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:

Sept. 26 – Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area Pond, Harrison, 600 trout; White River, southwest of Fort Robinson State Park (SP), 750; Bridgeport State Recreation Area (SRA) Middle Pit, Bridgeport, 2,000.

Sept. 27 – Blue Creek, northwest of Lewellen, 750.

Oct. 3 – Grabel Ponds, Fort Robinson SP, 2,400; Bridgeport SRA Northwest Pit, Bridgeport, 1,400.

Oct. 4 – Bessey Pit, Halsey, 500.

Oct. 5 – Lake Ogallala, Ogallala, 3,400; Humphrey Pond, Ogallala, 600.

Oct. 10 – North Morrill Pit, Morrill, 1,350; Middle Morrill Pit, Morrill, 450; South Morrill Pit, Morrill, 400; Riverside Discovery Center Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; Crystal Cove, South Sioux City, 4,500.

Oct. 11 – Fremont Lakes SRA Lake No. 2, Fremont, 5,000.

Oct. 12 – Curtis Golf Course Pond, Curtis, 150; Birdwood WMA, North Platte, 4,000.

Oct. 13 – Holdrege City Park Pond, Holdrege, 1,800; Oxford City Lake, Oxford, 300; Lexington City Lake, Lexington, 750.

Oct. 16 – Lake Halleck, Papillion, 1,200.

Oct. 17 – Standing Bear Lake, Omaha, 3,750; Niobrara SP Pond, Niobrara, 750, Heartwell Park, Hastings, 810; Such’s Lake, Grand Island, 585; Bowling Lake (south pond), Lincoln, 400; Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 3,000; Lake Hellen, Gothenburg, 2,000; Windmill SRA Pit No. 2, Gibbon, 540; Fort Kearny SRA Pit No. 6, Kearney, 1,080.

Oct. 18 – TaHaZouka Park Pond, Norfolk, 1,500; Pawnee Park West Lake, Columbus, 1,500; Benson Park Pond, Omaha, 1,050; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, 1,500; Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow, 875; Ansley City Pond, Ansley, 1,200; Rock Creek Lake SRA, Parks, 1,500.

Oct. 19 – Standing Bear Lake, Omaha, 3,250; Hitchcock Park Pond, Omaha, 450; Towl Park Pond, Omaha, 300; Auburn City Pond, Auburn, 800; Stanton Park Pond, Falls City, 300; Pawnee City Pond, Pawnee City, 300; Humboldt City Park Pond, Humboldt, 600; Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000, Ord City Lake, Ord, 1,500; Laing Lake, Alliance, 1,500; Carter P. Johnson Lake, Fort Robinson SP, 2,500.

Oct. 26 – Steinhart Park East Pond, Nebraska City, 1,200; Weeping Water Pond, Weeping Water, 1,500; Grove Lake, Royal, 1,500; Lake Ogallala, Ogallala, 4,000.

Oct. 27 – David City Park West Pond, David City, 600.

Oct. 31 – Lake Ogallala, Ogallala, 4,000.

Nov. 1 – Crystal Springs Middle Lake, Fairbury, 1,000.

In addition, fish larger than 10 inches will be stocked Oct. 23 as follows: Fort Kearny SRA Pit No. 6, Kearney, 120 trout; Holdrege City Park Pond, Holdrege, 200; Windmill SRA Pit No. 2, Gibbon, 60; Such’s Lake, Grand Island, 65; Heartwell Park, Hastings, 90.