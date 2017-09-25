Conservation stewardship and the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (video)

The Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937 was supported by organized sportsmen and sportswomen, state fish and game agencies, and industry to tax firearms and ammunition with the proceeds going specifically to wildlife conservation. So, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, when you buy that new firearm, arrows or a new bow, a box of shotgun shells or fishing tackle, you are making an investment in conservation’s cycle of success.