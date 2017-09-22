Outdoor News contest to award best buck photos across seven states

Plymouth, Minn. — When you snap photos of your buck this fall, remember to submit them to the 2017 Best Buck Photo Contest appearing in the Outdoor News publications. The annual photo contest is now open to hunting enthusiasts in each of the seven Great Lakes states where outdoorsmen and women can read Outdoor News: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York.

This marks the 30th year Outdoor News has held the popular competition, which puts the emphasis on the quality of the photo rather than the size of the antlers. It’s open to whitetails taken either by archery or firearms.

“Outdoor News would rather support the notion of sportsmen and women enjoying the experience and creating memories than just concentrating on antler size,” said company President and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. “We encourage hunters to make sure everyone in their hunting party carries a camera this deer hunting season, and to share your photos with Outdoor News through the Best Buck Photo Contest and for our readershot pages.”

Through the 2017 contest, Outdoor News will give eight winners in each of the seven states a chance to win prizes. Each grand-prize winner will receive Mathews’ new flagship bow for 2018. First-prize winners receive a package from Muddy, including a bale blind, a pair of Muddy swivel-ease chairs and a Pro-Cam 12 trail camera. Second-place winners will receive a CVA PR2020SM Optima SS/Black .50 caliber muzzleloader with scope mount, and additional winners get the Muddy Huntsman 17-foot ladderstand, Wildgame Innovations’ Silent Crush Stealth Cam, a pair of Red Wing Shoes’ Irish Setter Ravine boots, a Muddy Prodigy fixed position treestand, the DryGuy ForceDryDX, or Illusion Game Calls’ Extinguisher Deer Call.

In addition to the overall contest winners, the Best Buck Photo Contest also will select weekly winners, who will earn prizes from Wildlife Research Center and Huntworth.

Official entry forms and photo contest details are available online at http://www.outdoornews.com/BestBuck/ or check your copy of Outdoor News publications for contest information and helpful tips to make your photo stand out. A panel of judges representing various interests will assist in the final selection of winning entries. Refer to the contest entry form for deadlines. Winners will appear in Outdoor News issues in January and February 2018.