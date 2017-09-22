Cougar on the prowl in Blue Earth?

BLUE EARTH, Minn. – A cougar is reportedly on the prowl, and residents of Blue Earth are being urged to avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas during dawn, dusk or night, the Southern Minnesota News in Mankato reported Thursday.

The report went on to say that it’s also recommended to keep pets inside at night, as even large dogs could become prey.

According to the report, the Blue Earth Police Department said the mountain lion has been spotted southwest of Putnam Park in the River Road area, and the Minnesota DNR is working to track its location.

Blue Earth is located in Faribault County, in far southern Minnesota.