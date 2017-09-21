Wisconsin DNR to hunters: Collared or ear-tagged deer, coyotes legal to harvest

MADISON – This fall, hunters may spot collared or ear-tagged deer or coyote in southwestern Wisconsin and should treat these animals like any others when pursuing game, the Wisconsin DNR said in a news release.

Many animals in that area were collared as part of the Southwest Wisconsin Chronic Wasting Disease, Deer and Predator Study – a five-year investigation into deer mortality.

“The most important thing for hunters to know is that collared and tagged deer and coyotes should be treated just like the rest of the animals in the area,” said Dan Storm, DNR ungulate research ecologist. “We’ve collared a random sample of deer and coyotes, so the collars don’t indicate anything about the animals’ health or suitability for harvest.”

Hunting licensing and normal harvest regulations apply to collared deer as they do to uncollared deer – hunters should make their decision without regard for GPS collars. Hunters who harvest collared deer should call the number listed on the collar (608-935-1940) so DNR staff can retrieve each collar.

“Collared and tagged deer are absolutely fine to harvest, so if you would otherwise harvest that deer, go ahead and take it. If you would normally let it pass by, do so,” said Storm.