Take advantage of DNR’s annual fall hunting forecast

Check out the DNR’s fall forecast for a variety of hunting information. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

Each August the Wisconsin DNR helps to prepare hunters for the upcoming hunting seasons with a lengthy fall forecast, which is available on the department’s web page. The outlook deals with all the major hunting and trapping forecasts, issues and general rule changes, if any.

This is a beginning scouting report, but not a local, field-by-field report of where one might find a deer standing at 6:30 a.m. on opening morning, so keep that in mind.

This report is generally free of political flavor, which often gets woven into cover letters on regulation pamphlets. Those political inserts have a way of raising the ire of some hunters, particularly if they have another point of view. You will not normally find them in this outlook. Hunting and trapping seasons are what they are and this report serves outdoors users well because it is free of that bias.

As with the regulations pamphlet, read to sections of interest to you and skip the others.

There is no cost for the forecast. Simply print it at home. Or pick it up with a mobile device.

Scrolling through the forecast, readers will find hunting and trapping information, as well as rules and regulations for regions and statewide overviews for many of the state’s game species.

The DNR also will be using social media to pass on some of this information.

A web series, Wild Wisconsin, is being introduced this year, permitting hunters to watch segments in the field or at home over YouTube, the department’s website, Facebook and DNR partners’ pages.

These many methods will feature regulation updates and tips or season alerts.