New York Outdoor News Calendar – Sept. 22, 2017

Season Dates

Sept. 23: National Hunting and Fishing Day

Sept. 23-24: Youth pheasant hunt weekend (portions of state)

Sept. 23-24: Youth waterfowl hunt (Northeast and Lake Champlain zones)

Sept. 24: Early bear season closes (portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 25: Early Canada goose season closes (portions of state)

Sept. 27: Archery deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 30: Early Canada goose season closes (Central and Eastern Long Island)

Sept. 30: Frog and snapping turtle seasons close

Oct. 1: Snow goose and brant seasons open (Western, Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 1: Woodcock season opens

Oct. 1: Southern Zone archery deer and bear season opens

Oct. 1: Suffolk County regular, bowhunting-only deer season opens

Oct. 1: Westchester County regular, bowhunting-only deer and bear season opens

Oct. 1: Cottontail rabbit season opens (statewide, except Long Island)

Oct. 1: Bobwhite quail season opens (Orange, Putnam counties)

Oct. 1: Ruffed grouse season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 1: Pheasant season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 1: Fall turkey season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 1: Coyote hunting season opens (statewide, except Long Island and NYC)

Oct. 5: Tautog (blackfish) season opens

Oct. 7: Brant season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 7: Duck season opens (Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 7-9: Youth Deer Hunt (for 14- and 15-year-olds)

Oct. 11: Northern Zone crossbow deer season opens

Oct. 11: Duck season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 11: Canada goose season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 13: Northern Zone early bear season closes

Oct. 14: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear season opens

Oct. 14: Canada goose season opens (Western Long Island)

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 14-15: Youth waterfowl hunt (Western Zone)

Oct. 14-15: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 15: Trout season closes

Oct. 15: Duck season closes (Northeast and Lake Champlain zones)

Oct. 20: Northern Zone archery deer and bear season closes

Oct. 20: Northern Zone crossbow deer and bear season closes

Oct. 20: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear season closes

Oct. 21: Northern Zone firearms deer and bear season opens

Oct. 21: Pheasant season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 21: Fall turkey season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons open (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting and trapping seasons open (statewide, except Long Island)

Oct. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Fisher and marten trapping season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 28: Canada goose season opens (South, Northeast, East Central and West Central zones)

Oct. 28-29: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 29: Canada goose season closes (Western Long Island)

Oct. 30: Fisher and marten trapping season closes (portions of state)

Shows

Sept. 23-24: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Sept. 24: West Potsdam Fire Department, Gun Show, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9. For more info call Brad Clements, 315-268-1000.

Oct. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, Sunday only, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 14-15: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 14-15: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Newstead Fire Hall, Akron, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 29: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Nov. 4-5: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. For more info call Jim Miller, 716-938-6928.

Nov. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Nov. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Fire Hall. Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info www.nfgshows.com

Dec. 2-3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Clarence Event Center. For more info www.nfgshows.com

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 29: Northshore Oneida Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual banquet, Greenview Country Club, Route 49, West Monroe, 6 p.m. For more info contact Charlie Kelsey at 315-623-7325.

Sept. 30: East Worcester Fish & Game Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Oct. 7: Adirondack Mountains Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Plattsburgh Elks Lodge. For more info call Christain Hartman, 518-937-2085.

Oct. 7: Mountainview Preserve & Kennels Fundraiser, 9 a.m., Schenevus. For more info call Frank Cavalieri, 607-638-9509.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

Spider Rybaak’s Free Fishing Classes. For more information email srybaak@yahoo.com or mmcgrath2@twcny.com

Sept. 23: Oneida Lake Fish Hatchery, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 7: Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, Wellesley Island State Park, fishing with bait and lures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; fly-fishing, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Becoming an Outdoorswoman Events. For more info and to register contact Adirondack Foothills Guide Service at 518-359-8194, adkfoothillsgs@gmail.com or at www.adkfoothills.com

Sept. 29: High Peaks Jaunt: Views from the Summit.

Oct. 21: Becoming Skilled With Map and Compass

Special Events.

Sept. 23: Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club 46th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration, Elma Conservation Club, Elma, 10 a.m. For more info visit www.eriectyfsc.org/events.htm or contact Rich Davenport, committee chairman, at rich@weloveoutdoors.org, or 716-510-7952.

Sept. 23: National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration at DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm, Ithaca, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: National Hunting and Fishing Day Celebration at Congers Lake Memorial Park, Congers, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoots

Sept. 23: Osceola Rod & Gun Club, Fall Turkey Shoot, 10:30 a.m., at the Club. For more info call David Pettinelli, 315-271-4433.

Sept. 24: South Side Rod & Gun Club, Turkey Shoot, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Paul, 845-532-0351.

West Canada Creek Association in Newport offers trap shooting, Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Archery

2017 Central New York 3-D Archery Schedule

Sept. 24: Central New York Championship, Chittenango Rod & Gun Club, Dave Krause.

Tournaments/Contests

New York The Bass Federation 2017 tournament schedule. For more information go online to www.nytbf.org

Sept. 23-24: State Championship, Lake Champlain, Ticonderoga

Sept. 30: Junior State Championship, Lake Champlain, Port Henry

Oct. 1: Collegiate Cup Championship, Lake Champlain, Ticonderoga

Oct. 7-8: The Bass Federation National Championship, Lake Ontario, Henderson Harbor

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.