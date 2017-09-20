In Wisconsin, deer hunters encouraged to get deer tested for CWD, assist with surveillance efforts

MADISON — Deer hunting seasons have started with archery and crossbow last weekend, and the Wisconsin DNR reminds hunters who harvest deer to have adult deer tested for CWD. This is particularly important in areas affected by chronic wasting disease, the DNR said in a news release.

The department is utilizing a variety of different approaches to test deer from specific areas of the state, for more information regarding where to take your deer for sampling, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “CWD sampling,” contact local DNR wildlife management staff, or call 888-936-7463.

Hunters are reminded to contact sampling stations in advance to verify hours of operation and that surveillance efforts focus on adult deer, since older deer are more likely to have the disease.

A map of the 2017 CWD sampling area can be found at keyword “CWD.”

If test results come back positive for CWD, hunters should follow advice from the Center for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and World Health Organization to not consume venison from that deer.

CWD sampling is being offered at various locations throughout southern, central and northern Wisconsin including both in-person service as well as self-service options. Self-service kiosks are 24/7 options for hunters to drop off a deer head to be tested for CWD. The on-line registration database now includes within the station type option drop down menu the specification of self-service kiosks in available counties.

Hunters can search for CWD test results individually or view a summary. Hunters will need a customer ID or CWD sample barcode to search for individual results. The average turnaround time from when the deer is brought to a sampling station to when the results are available is about 10 days. For information regarding CWD test results, search keywords “CWD results”.