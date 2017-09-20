Wildlife Research Center hosting Melissa Bachman at 2018 Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic

Wildlife Research Center in Ramsey, Minn., will sponsor Melissa Bachman’s appearance at the 2018 Minnesota Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic, March 9-11 in the Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Bachman, a headliner at the annual show, is a well-known hunting television personality and currently hosts the Winchester Deadly Passion series on the Sportsman Channel.

Wildlife Research Center is a leader in the research and development of advanced hunting scent and human scent elimination products for hunters.