McMeniman joins Costa Del Mar as VP/marketing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Costa Del Mar, manufacturer of polarized sunglasses, has announced that T.J. McMeniman has joined as the brand’s new vice president of marketing.

McMeniman will spearhead all of Costa’s strategic global brand initiatives across all channels and categories, including sunglasses and apparel.

McMeniman joins Costa from Bauer Hockey, where he led global marketing for eight years. Prior to Bauer, McMeniman led marketing for Sweet Baby Ray’s and with Kraft Foods.

He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and served five years in the U.S. Army, rising to captain before beginning his business and marketing career.