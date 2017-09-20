DNR adopts updated five-year strategic plan to help guide parks and recreation system management

The Michigan DNR recently adopted a new, updated five-year strategic plan to guide the future management of the state’s parks and recreation system. The plan was developed through statewide engagement with members of the public, advisory groups, stakeholders, other state agencies and DNR staff.

The DNR Parks and Recreation Division manages 103 state parks and recreation areas, totaling 306,148 acres across Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. It also oversees the state’s boating program, the state motorized and non-motorized trails system and 138 state forest campgrounds.

The plan identifies goals, objectives and strategies to address the key issues affecting the state’s parks and recreation system. It is the culmination of an 18-month collaborative effort to define where resources will be focused to carry the state parks and recreation system beyond its centennial milestone in 2019.

The plan, titled Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan 2017-2022: Connections, is an overarching document that will guide the division in carrying out its mission to “acquire, protect and preserve the natural and cultural features of Michigan’s unique resources, and to provide access to land- and water-based recreation and educational opportunities” over the upcoming five-year period. The plan is available at www.michigan.gov/prdstrategicplans.