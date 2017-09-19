Emerald ash borer moves to Martin County

A purple prism EAB trap near Welcome. (Photo by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture)

In August, four emerald ash borers (EAB) were captured on a purple prism trap near Welcome, in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota DNR, this discovery is important as it is at least 60 miles from previous finds in Fillmore and Dodge counties, and Martin County does not border other counties quarantined for EAB.

The traps were placed and monitored as part of the national survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, capturing several beetles on a trap indicates there is a significant infestation in that location.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has declared an emergency quarantine on the movement of regulated articles out of Martin County. Regulated articles include:

Any life stages of EAB.

Ash logs and green lumber.

Ash nursery stock.

All parts of ash trees, including chips, stumps, roots, and branches.

Any hardwood firewood (excludes evergreen species)

General information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture emerald ash borer website.

Residents of Martin County are invited to attend a public meeting to learn more about the discovery and to hear options for dealing with EAB, how to limit its spread, and to provide input on the adoption of a formal quarantine: The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 20 at the Martin County Courthouse (Room 103), 201 Lake Ave., in Fairmont.