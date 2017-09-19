Buck Knives names sales VP, director

Buck Knives announced Monday that Mike Silverberg has joined the company as vice president of sales and Chris Bourassa has been promoted to director of North American sales.

Silverberg has over 25 years of sales and marketing experience, and for the last 18 years has managed Buck’s international sales. According to a news release from the company, Silverberg will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategy and leading Buck’s initiatives to increase sales and market share through its domestic and global distribution network.

Bourassa, an 11-year veteran of the industry, has been with Buck Knives for five years as national sales manager. Prior to joining Buck Knives, Bourassa spent time with Sportsman’s Warehouse and served as a national account manager for a leading camp furniture brand. According to the company, Bourassa will be responsible for managing and executing the sales directives for Buck’s product lines in the U.S and Canada.