River sites offer twist to Ohio archery deer hunts

Columbus — The Ohio DNR will offer special archery deer hunts at seven locations, which border three of Ohio’s state scenic rivers, through local lottery drawings. The hunts will offer sportsmen a unique opportunity to explore seldom visited sites, while lessening the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations, according to ODNR.

The Scenic Rivers program has identified properties along some of Ohio’s highest quality rivers and streams to be open for the hunts. These woodland and successional habitats, including broad floodplains and upland regions, have seen very little hunting and should offer good sporting conditions, according to ODNR.

Application for the hunts will be handled at the local level by ODNR staff during scheduled drawings. Hunters must attend individual meetings if they are interested in particular hunts. At that time, hunters can enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket for $5. Hunters must possess a valid 2017-18 hunting license to purchase tickets.

Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing, outlining special regulations for the hunts. Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner. The partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

All of these special hunts will be archery only, and each winner will receive a two-week period in which he or she can hunt at that particular site. Hunters may enter the drawings for all seven of the hunts, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing. Entry forms will not be accepted by mail or phone.

Hunt locations and drawing dates:

The meetings and drawings for all four Little Miami River sites (Deerfield Gorge, Caesar Creek, Hall’s Creek, and Roxanna) will be held at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor’s Center, 4020 N. Clarksville Road, Waynesville. Drawings will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Deerfield Gorge (Warren County) – This site is on the Little Miami River. The hunt site is on King Avenue, Maineville.

Caesar Creek (Warren County) – This site is located on the Little Miami River. The hunt site for Caesar Creek is on County Road 30 (Middletown Road), Waynesville.

Hall’s Creek (Warren County) – This site is on the Little Miami River. The hunt site for Hall’s Creek is on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, Morrow.

Roxanna (Greene County) – This site is on the Little Miami River. The hunt site for Roxanna is located on U.S. Route 42, Spring Valley.

The meeting and drawing for the Stillwater River Hunt will be held at the Barn at Stillwater Prairie, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. This drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Abshire-Graves (Darke County) – This site is on the Stillwater River. The hunt site is on state Route 185, Versailles.

Cool-Davis (Miami County) – This site is located on the northeast corner of the state Route 185 bridge crossing over the Stillwater River in Miami County.

For more information about hunting seasons and regulations, call 800-WILDLIFE or visit wildohio.gov.

Ohio pioneered the river preservation movement in 1968 with the passage of the nation’s first scenic rivers act. This legislation created a state program to protect Ohio’s remaining high-quality streams for future generations. In 2018, the Scenic Rivers program will celebrate 50 years of working with Ohio communities to protect some of the state’s highest-quality rivers. Scenic rivers retain most of their natural characteristics at a time when many rivers reflect the negative impacts of human activities.

There are currently 14 designated state scenic rivers in Ohio.