Pittsburgh angler plays key role in Team U.S.A. bronze medal

Pittsburgh — Never were chubs and other rough fish so important to fly-fishermen.

At the 2017 Youth World Fly-Fishing Championship held in Slovenia earlier this summer, teams of young anglers from all over the world flew in to compete. That included the U.S. youth fly-fishing team.

Competitors fished specific waters, and specific portions, or “beats,” on those waters, to see who could catch the most fish over a minimum size over three days.

Some of the fishing was for trout. Some for grayling.

But – and this was important – the young anglers also had to focus on the available chubs, barbell and nace.

The latter two are sucker-like fish.

The European teams which finished first and second in the competition, winning gold and silver, target rough fish pretty regularly. They were France and Poland, respectively.

American anglers rarely target such species, of course.

But Team U.S.A. did well enough on those, and shined on trout and grayling, to finish third and to take the bronze medal.

Two American youngsters finished in the top 10 in the world, in fact.

Grant Hawse, of Marvin, N.C., finished seventh out of 68 competitors overall, while Mike Komara, of Pittsburgh, finished 13th in what was his first international competition.

Team U.S.A. was in fifth place going into the final day of competition. All of the team members had a strong finish, though – with Komara catching 16 fish – and the result was climbing two spots in the standings to place.

That was really exciting, Komara said.

“The most memorable aspect of the trip was getting back from the last session and talking with all my teammates, realizing that we had all done well in the final session and that we may have pulled out of fifth and made the medal stand,” Komara said.

“And then the cheering and excitement when we were told that we had in fact medaled.”

Competitors fished a variety of waters, from streams to lakes and ponds. Big, heavy flies were the order of the day, as anglers were not allowed to use any external weights, like split shot.

Team U.S.A. compensated by fishing flies with tungsten beads and lead wrap. The most productive were Squirms, Walt’s Worms, Hare’s Ears and other small nymphs.

Still, the fishing was a challenge, Komara said.

The trout and grayling hit about as expected, much like trout in the states, Komara said.

But the other fish were different.

Take the nace, for example.

They weren’t evenly distributed in all stream beats, Komara said. But in the places they were, they were everywhere.

“There were actually pods of them that numbered in the thousands,” he said.

Yet, they are algae feeders, he said.

“Once in a while one would eat a drab nymph drifted past their face, but this was terrible considering that you could watch your fly drift past hundreds of fish over a few hours to catch one or two,” he said.

Barbel could be equally frustrating, he noted.

Getting one meant scoring well; they averaged about 20 inches.

But location was so important.

“Barbel were very reliable if they were podded up in the beat, and readily ate large profile nymphs and worm patterns. However, I did not have any pods in my beats to focus on and did not catch any singles,” Komara said.

The chubs, meanwhile, were the real “wild card” in that they would hit streamers and nymphs, but only occasionally. They were very spooky, too, he added.

Still, it was that kind of unfamiliar fishing that he enjoyed most, Komara said.

And winning a medal, on the world stage?

That’s pretty cool, too.

“The entire experience was special,” he said.