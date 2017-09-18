Outdoor News partners with Cabela’s for Youth Writing Contest

Plymouth, Minn. — Outdoor News, Inc. , publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake states, has partnered with Cabela’ s, the World’s Foremost Outfitter of hunting, fishing and outdoor gear, for the annual Youth Writing Contest for students in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Illinois.

Outdoor News, Inc. has promoted the writing contest since 1998, which encourages youths to submit an outdoors-oriented essay or poem.

“This contest, which combines youth with topics such as hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor adventures, makes this multi-year partnership with Outdoor News a natural fit,” said Christine Wamsley, Director of Communications and Partnerships for Cabela’s.

Cabela’s sponsorship enables the awarding of cash prizes for each of the two age categories for students in grades 6-12 through the contest.

“Each year, more than 1,000 entries are received from youth sharing their first hunting experiences, fishing adventures or memorable time spent in the field,” said Rob Drieslein, managing editor for Outdoor News publications and one of the judges who selects the winning entries.

For students in grades 9-12, who qualify in the Senior Division, and 6-8 grade students entered in the Junior Division, the chance to win a $100 first place prize or $50 second place award is just part of the incentive to participate. Winning entries are printed in Outdoor News publications, and the winners are also presented plague to honor their winning submissions. But this isn’t the end of their story. Winning entries in the Outdoor News contest will then be forwarded for entry into the Outdoor Writers Association of America annual writing contest. The OWAA contest offers the chance for youth writers to earn additional cash prizes and recognition.

Contest submissions and information on the 2017 Outdoor News Youth Writing Contest can be found online at http://www.outdoornews.com/youthwritingcontest/