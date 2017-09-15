Illinois men ticketed for fishing overlimit on border country lake

NPS Reports

International Falls, Minn. — Voyageurs National Park reported on Friday that park rangers contacted four fishermen during a routine stop on Kabetogama Lake on Sept. 9. During the stop, four individuals from Illinois were found to be in possession of 44 northern pike and three bass.

All four were cited for being overlimit of northern pike and three were cited for using an extra fishing line. In addition, some fish were not identifiable and/or countable as required by the Minnesota DNR for transported fish. Park rangers were able to immediately release seven live fish and the rest were seized.

The DNR donated the over-limit of fish to the International Falls, Minn., Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

The investigation was a direct result of the partnership between the Minnesota conservation officers and Voyageurs National Park Rangers.

Voyageurs National Park encourages people to contact the park at (218) 283-6680 or Minnesota DNR at (800) 652-9093 if they observe any suspicious or illegal behavior in the park.