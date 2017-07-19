Wolves kill livestock, wildlife managers kill wolves – and in record numbers for both in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A federal report says gray wolves killed a record number of livestock in Wyoming last year, and wildlife managers responded by killing a record number of wolves that were responsible.

The report released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that wolves killed 243 livestock, including one horse, in 2016 in Wyoming.

As a result, wildlife managers last year killed 113 wolves that were confirmed to be attacking livestock.

At least 377 wolves were counted in the state in 2016.

Unlike Wyoming, neighboring Montana and Idaho are no longer subject to federal monitoring and are not part of the FWS report this year.

Montana estimates its wolf population at 477 in 2016, while Idaho does not have a count for 2016. Idaho’s last wolf count was 786 in 2015.