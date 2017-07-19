Report: Ethanol-related repairs remain on rise for boaters

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A newly released survey of boat dealerships, marinas and engine and boat manufacturers from around the country by Boating Industry Magazine indicates ethanol-related service issues remain on the rise.

The survey was in reference to recreational boating and the Federal Renewable Fuel Standard’s requirement to put more corn ethanol into gasoline.

The reader survey results, which appear in the magazine’s July 2017 issue, report that 92 percent of survey respondents said “they have seen damage … caused by ethanol … and more business for the service department.” That’s up from 87 percent last year and 73 percent in 2015.

Signed into law in 2005, the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) requires an increasing amount of biofuels, such as corn ethanol, to be blended into the gasoline supply. When it was written, the RFS assumed that America’s use of gasoline would continue to grow. Since 2005, however, gasoline usage has actually declined, which today forces more ethanol into each gallon of gas.

To keep up with the RFS mandate, in 2010 the EPA granted a waiver to allow E15 into the marketplace. However, only fuels containing up to 10 percent ethanol (E10) are permitted for use in recreational boats.