Komorowski duo wins Badwater Bash bass-fishing tournament

Mike and Kyle Komorowski from Oak Creek, Wis., teamed to win the Badwater Bash bass-fishing tournament.

Mike and Kyle Komorowski from Oak Creek, Wis., registered six bass weighing a total of 15.1 pounds to win the recent Badwater Bash bass-fishing tournament on the Twin Falls Flowage in Spread Eagle, Wis. They received a cash prize of $1,316.

The largest single bass, a largemouth weighing 4.6 pounds, was caught by Tim Braun from Muskego, Wis.

The top 10 finishers:

1: Mike and Kyle Komorowski (15.1 pounds), Oak Creek, Wis.

2: Dan Biernasz-Russ Marton (13.5), Iron Mountain, Mich.

3: Mike Ninnemann-Jesse Delfosse (12.4), Wausaukee, Wis.

4: Joe Gengalo Jr. and Sr. (12), Crandon, Wis.

5: Josh Wolf-Ryan Yaeger (11), DePere, Wis.

6: Tom Homan-Zach Wallace (10.9), Cecil, Wis.

7: Nick Lewis-Joel Vanlanen (10.65), DePere, Wis.

8: Greg and Rachel Werner (10.45), Niagara, Wis.

9: Mike Tompkins-Shawn Williams (9.95), Green Bay, Wis.

10: Brian Schultz-Duane Halvas (9.9), Marquette, Wis.