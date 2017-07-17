Komorowski duo wins Badwater Bash bass-fishing tournament
Mike and Kyle Komorowski from Oak Creek, Wis., registered six bass weighing a total of 15.1 pounds to win the recent Badwater Bash bass-fishing tournament on the Twin Falls Flowage in Spread Eagle, Wis. They received a cash prize of $1,316.
The largest single bass, a largemouth weighing 4.6 pounds, was caught by Tim Braun from Muskego, Wis.
The top 10 finishers:
1: Mike and Kyle Komorowski (15.1 pounds), Oak Creek, Wis.
2: Dan Biernasz-Russ Marton (13.5), Iron Mountain, Mich.
3: Mike Ninnemann-Jesse Delfosse (12.4), Wausaukee, Wis.
4: Joe Gengalo Jr. and Sr. (12), Crandon, Wis.
5: Josh Wolf-Ryan Yaeger (11), DePere, Wis.
6: Tom Homan-Zach Wallace (10.9), Cecil, Wis.
7: Nick Lewis-Joel Vanlanen (10.65), DePere, Wis.
8: Greg and Rachel Werner (10.45), Niagara, Wis.
9: Mike Tompkins-Shawn Williams (9.95), Green Bay, Wis.
10: Brian Schultz-Duane Halvas (9.9), Marquette, Wis.
Leave a Reply