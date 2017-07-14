BowFest 2017 nears; XFactor 3D Archery added

Setting up the course with Rinehart Targets at BowFest. (Photo courtesy of BowFest)

Superior, Wis. — BowFest 2017 comes to Mont du Lac Resort, located near Duluth, on Aug. 4-6.

The event features a 60-target shootout, a pond shoot with 3D carp, novelty shoots, kids archery, and more. Personalities like Steve Coon and other will be on hand.

XFactor 3D Archery recently was added to the BowFest mix and will be available throughout with pop-up and moving targets, event organizers said. Outdoor News will be on-site, displaying giant whitetails mounts and giving away passes to the 2018 Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic.

A weekend pass for shooters is $79.99. For family member nonshooters, a pass is $19.99. Call (218) 626-3797 or visit mdlresort.com for more information.