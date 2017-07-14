American Outdoor Brands Corp. to acquire Bubba Blade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: AOBC), manufacturer of firearms and a provider of products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast, recently announced that its accessories business, Battenfeld Technologies, Inc., has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Fish Tales, LLC, a provider of premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting, including the premium knife brand, Bubba Blade.

The company intends to complete the acquisition utilizing cash on hand, according to a news release from AOBC. The transaction is expected to close this summer, after which it will transition the business to its facility in Columbia, Mo., the release added.

Bubba Blade products were on display at ICAST, the world’s largest sport-fishing trade show, which concluded Friday, July 14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

— American Outdoor Brands Corporation