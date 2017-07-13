Zebra mussels confirmed in 2 Crow Wing County waters

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in Lake Edward, near Brainerd, and Mahnomen Mine Pit No. 1, near Crosby in Crow Wing County.

A DNR invasive species specialist confirmed an adult zebra mussel in the beach area of the Lake Edward resort, according to a news release from the agency. The DNR confirmed a second zebra mussel about a half mile from the initial report site.

In the second location, a DNR invasive species specialist responded to a report of a single zebra mussel in the Mahnomen Mine Pit No. 1 and found multiple adult mussels in the lake, the DNR said in the release. The Mahnomen Mine Pit is connected to Pennington, Arco, Alstead, and Mahnomen 2 and 3 in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

A more extensive survey of both waters will be conducted to determine how widely zebra mussels may be present. Signs at lake accesses have been updated to alert boaters to the presence of zebra mussels.

These are the second and third new confirmations of zebra mussels in a Minnesota lake in 2017.

Several other nearby lakes were confirmed with zebra mussels from 2014 to 2016. This does not mean the spread of zebra mussels is inevitable, according to the DNR release.